Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. 60,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

