Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,508 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

