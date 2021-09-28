Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,732 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,679,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,527,000 after acquiring an additional 196,507 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 353,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 142,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.58 and a 200-day moving average of $367.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

