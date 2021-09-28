Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,651 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

