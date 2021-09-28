Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,649 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 5.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

