Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $35,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 41.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 13.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lemonade by 23.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lemonade by 105.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

