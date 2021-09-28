Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,645,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

