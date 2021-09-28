Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.75 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 92,855 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,333 shares of company stock worth $8,103,515 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

