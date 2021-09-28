Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $653,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PTC were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

