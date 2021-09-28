Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.04% of Beam Global worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. Beam Global has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million and a PE ratio of -36.13.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

