Bard Associates Inc. Has $748,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 650,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

