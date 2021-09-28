Bard Associates Inc. Increases Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 281,333 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 228,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.