Bard Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $92,803.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,144,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,105,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,447,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,205.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,366 shares of company stock worth $4,545,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 14,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,260. The company has a market cap of $439.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

