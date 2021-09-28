Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Crown Crafts Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.