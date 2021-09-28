Barings LLC Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 123,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. King Wealth increased its position in shares of JD.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 19,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JD.com by 128.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 234,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,795. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

