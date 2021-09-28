Barings LLC Invests $27.42 Million in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,833,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,415,000. AiHuiShou International comprises 0.6% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $27,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

RERE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 6,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,977. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

RERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

