Barings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $104.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

