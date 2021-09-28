Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.59

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 1391119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

BTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,920 over the last quarter.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

