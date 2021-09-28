Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -197.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

