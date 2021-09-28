Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,294 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $29,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 168.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AtriCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $238,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,663 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.