Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Zai Lab worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,379,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

