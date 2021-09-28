Bellevue Group AG Sells 41,500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CareDx were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 354.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 43.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $3,041,246. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

