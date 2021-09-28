Bellevue Group AG Sells 59,617 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,617 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.75% of Quanterix worth $37,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $895,093 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

