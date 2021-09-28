Bellevue Group AG Takes $3.58 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $43,921,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

