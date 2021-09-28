BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of BRBR opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.