BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.69

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 203635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Several research firms recently commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$720.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.