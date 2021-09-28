Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BHE opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $994.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

