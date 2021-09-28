Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 221,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

