Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $561,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

