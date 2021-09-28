Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

