BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $307.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.46.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.