Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.82 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $892.08 million and approximately $48.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $50.94 or 0.00122484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00245418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00152621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002946 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

