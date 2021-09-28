Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00246246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00122255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00152516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.