Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Black Knight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

