BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 8,029 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 8,722,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,079,660. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $13,901,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

