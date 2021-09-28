BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 237,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.