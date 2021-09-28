BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.15% of Oshkosh worth $783,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $325,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

