BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,733 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $712,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

