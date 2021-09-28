BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $721,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

