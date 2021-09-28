BlackRock Inc. Sells 311,628 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.74% of Royal Gold worth $729,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

RGLD stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

