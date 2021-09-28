BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,947 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $742,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.