Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,239 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rollins were worth $58,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 697.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 345,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

