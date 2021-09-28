Blair William & Co. IL Buys 124,828 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,828 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $71,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,534,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

