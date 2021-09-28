Blair William & Co. IL Has $46.74 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.
In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $5,434,356. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
