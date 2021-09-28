Blair William & Co. IL Has $46.74 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $5,434,356. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

