Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 462,000 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $40,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

