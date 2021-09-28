Blair William & Co. IL Sells 366,414 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366,414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.29% of Verisk Analytics worth $81,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

