Blair William & Co. IL Sells 488 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $51,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $262.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

