Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.06. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

