BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BHI stock traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.84 ($1.28). 33,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. BMO UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

