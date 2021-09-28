BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BHI stock traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.84 ($1.28). 33,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. BMO UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
