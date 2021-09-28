BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,507 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of SPX worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SPX by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 198,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 158,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

